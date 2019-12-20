Ex-Orange CEO sentenced to jail in case over workers' suicides

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A French court on Friday sentenced former Orange chief executive Didier Lombard to a year in jail after convicting him of moral harassment in a case relating to a spate of suicides at the telecoms company in the late 2000s.

Eight months of the jail term was suspended, meaning Lombard will spend up to four months in prison. He was also fined 15,000 euros.

Orange, known at the time of the suicides as France Telecom, was also guilty of the same charge, the court ruled, and fined 75,000 euros ($83,400.00). ($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough)