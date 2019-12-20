French telecom group Orange and its ex-CEO guilty over workers' suicides: court

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange and its former CEO Didier Lombard were guilty of “moral harassment” and responsible for a spate of suicides at the company in the late 2000s, a court ruled on Friday.

The court did not immediately hand down a sentence.

Orange has previously acknowledged the suffering expressed by victims and recognised there may have been management errors in implementing the restructuring plan but denies there was any systemic plan or intention to harass employees.

Orange was known as France Telecom at the time. (Reporting Simon Carraud, Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough)