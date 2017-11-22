SocGen says no wrongdoing in handling of National Front accounts

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale on Wednesday rejected the far-right National Front’s accusations that it had acted to “suffocate” the party by closing accounts.

“Societe Generale group’s decisions on whether to open or close a bank account depend purely on banking reasons and in respect of all regulatory requirements, without taking into account any political consideration,” it said in a statement.

“Regarding the opening of an account at Credit du Nord, a financial representative of Front National asked the Bank of France for the right to have a bank account as an individual. Credit du Nord responded to the Bank of France’s requirements and offered the services required within the right’s regulatory framework.”

Credit du Nord is part of the French retail banking network of SocGen. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)