Bank of France says banks did not act wrongly in closing National Front's accounts
November 28, 2017 / 7:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of France says banks did not act wrongly in closing National Front's accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The banks that closed the accounts of far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen and her party did not act wrongly, France’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Le Pen last week accused two banks -- Societe Generale and HSBC -- of launching a “banking fatwa” to silence her party by closing bank accounts belonging to her and the National Front.

“The closing of the National Front’s accounts do not seem to reflect a poor functioning by the banks with regards to their regulatory obligations,” the Bank of France said in a statement. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

