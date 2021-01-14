REUTERS NEXT-France's Le Maire: resolving trade sanctions is my priority for Biden administration

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving transatlantic trade sanctions were his priority for dealings with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

“These sanctions are very detrimental. A trade war is not in the interests of the U.S. and not in the interest of Europe,” Le Maire said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Le Maire said he had received no “initial signals” from the incoming administration and that he hoped to visit Washington in February. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams)