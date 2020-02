PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French unit of U.S. chemical firm Lubrizol, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was indicted and placed under court supervision over the September 2019 fire at its plant in France’s Northwestern region of Normandy, a prosecutor said in a statement.

"At this stage, the results of judiciary investigation do not permit to determine the cause and the origin of the fire," the statement said.