FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 4, 2018 / 9:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French prosecutor opens investigation in Macron's chief of staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - France’s financial prosecutor on Monday opened an inquiry into allegations President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff breached conflict of interest rules while working in the state holdings agency and finance ministry, the prosecutor’s office said.

The preliminary investigation comes after anti-graft group Anticor filed a complaint accusing Alexis Kohler of influence peddling and breaking conflict of interest rules over his ties to the Mediterranean Shipping Company while in public office.

Kohler, who as Elysee Palace secretary general is Macron’s closest confidant, and the president’s office did not respond immediately to messages seeking a response to the allegations. (Reporting by Caroline Pailliez; writing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.