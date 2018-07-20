Macron to fire bodyguard caught on camera beating protestor - Elysee

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to fire the bodyguard who was caught on camera hitting a May Day protestor after “new facts” emerged about the alleged misdemeanour, the president’s office said on Friday.

“New facts that could constitute misdemeanour by Alexandre Benalla were brought to the president’s attention,” an official at the Elysee palace told Reuters.

“As a result... the presidency has decided to start Alexandre Benalla’s dismissal procedure,” the official added.

Benalla was being questioned by police, a judicial source said separately. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Caroline Pailliez; writing by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish)