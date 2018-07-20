FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Macron to fire bodyguard caught on camera beating protestor - Elysee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to fire the bodyguard who was caught on camera hitting a May Day protestor after “new facts” emerged about the alleged misdemeanour, the president’s office said on Friday.

“New facts that could constitute misdemeanour by Alexandre Benalla were brought to the president’s attention,” an official at the Elysee palace told Reuters.

“As a result... the presidency has decided to start Alexandre Benalla’s dismissal procedure,” the official added.

Benalla was being questioned by police, a judicial source said separately. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Caroline Pailliez; writing by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.