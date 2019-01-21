Bonds News
January 21, 2019 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Leading companies to invest over 600 mln euros in French economy -Elysee

1 Min Read

VERSAILLES, France, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Some of the world’s top companies will invest more than 600 million euros ($682 million) in France, said President Macron’s Elysee office, as Macron aims to restore his standing in the wake of anti-government protests that have hit the country.

Macron’s office said the pledges include a 350 million euros investment from medical products company Microport, a 120 million euros investment from Mars as well as those from Procter & Gamble, Cisco and Microsoft.

$1 = 0.8795 euros Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Reuters Television; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below