Leading companies to invest over 600 mln euros in French economy -Elysee

VERSAILLES, France, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Some of the world’s top companies will invest more than 600 million euros ($682 million) in France, said President Macron’s Elysee office, as Macron aims to restore his standing in the wake of anti-government protests that have hit the country.

Macron’s office said the pledges include a 350 million euros investment from medical products company Microport, a 120 million euros investment from Mars as well as those from Procter & Gamble, Cisco and Microsoft.