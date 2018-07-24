FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

French opposition asks for no-confidence vote on Macron's government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - France’s opposition conservative party said on Tuesday it had asked for a vote of no-confidence in the government over the political crisis engulfing President Emmanuel Macron’s bodyguard.

“The government has failed and must be held responsible in front of parliament,” the head of The Republicans party at the lower house Christian Jacob told reporters.

A vote of no-confidence is unlikely to bring down Macron’s government as it has a solid majority in parliament. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.