Macron says Europe should take on more of defence burden

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday Europe had to take greater responsibility for its own defence, saying he agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump on the need for greater “burden sharing” by Europe in NATO.

“I am obviously going to share with President Trump the proposals made on Europe’s strategic defence capabilities and the need for a Europe that is able to take on more of the common burden at the heart of NATO,” Macron said ahead of talks with Trump at the Elysee Palace.

Trump is in France for two days of commemorations around the 100th anniversary of the end of World War one. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Richard Lough; Writing by Luke Baker Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)