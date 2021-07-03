France's Macron to meet unions and employers on July 6 - Presidency

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet trade union and employers’ representatives on Tuesday, the President’s Office said, amid speculation over whether he will seek to revive pension reforms he had put on ice because of the pandemic.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne will also attend the meeting at the Elysee palace, which will review issues from economic growth and a greener economy to tackling inequalities, according to the statement on Saturday.

Le Maire said last week Macron should not put off reviving the shelved pension system reform, although the risks of new social unrest before next year’s presidential election must be weighed carefully.

As the coronavirus outbreak hit France early last year, the government put on ice a planned overhaul of the pension system, which it was close to passing after weeks of strikes.