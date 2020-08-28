France's Macron says Nord Stream 2 must not increase Europe gas reliance on Russia

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea must not increase Europe’s reliance on Russian gas supplies.

The pipeline, aimed at bypassing Ukraine, could be launched by the end of 2020 or early next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Within Europe, Germany stands to benefit from relatively affordable supply deals.

Macron was speaking at a news conference. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Elizabeth Pineau Writing by John Irish Editing by Frances Kerry)