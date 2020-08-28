UPDATE 1-France's Macron says he worries Nord Stream 2 increases European gas reliance on Russia

(Adds Macron quote)

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had expressed reservations to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea because it increased Europe’s reliance on Russian gas supplies.

The pipeline, aimed at bypassing Ukraine, could be launched by the end of 2020 or early next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Within Europe, Germany stands to benefit from relatively affordable supply deals.

"I don't think the approach that we ought to have with Russia be one of naivity nor do I think it should be nourished by an increase in our dependence on Russia. This has always fuelled my reservations about the Nord Stream 2 project. The chancellor knows it," he told reporters.