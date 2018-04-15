FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macron says France to start taking over SNCF debt in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said the French state would start taking over rail operator SNCF’s debt from Jan 1, 2020.

Plans to reform the state-owned company are a sensitive issue and railway staff have started rolling strikes in protest.

Macron had already said that France would gradually take over part of rail operator SNCF’s 46 billion euros as and when reforms to make it profitable were implemented, but had so far not said when that could happen. (Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Michel Rose)

