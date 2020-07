PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the next phase of his presidency will be embodied by a new government team, but he remained coy about the future of his prime minister.

Macron told regional newspapers in an interview that one of the reforms he would want to push in the final two years of his term was the overhaul of the pension system. (Reporting by Michel Rose, Editing by Franklin Paul)