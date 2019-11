PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The deaths of the French troops in Mali resulted from a collision between a ‘Tigre’ and a ‘Cougar’ helicopter, according to a statement from the head of the French armed forces.

The statement added that the helicopters had been called in as reinforcement to back up French soldiers who were tracking down militants in Mali. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Boyle)