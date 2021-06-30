Orange Ventures makes financial investment in French media company Brut

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange is seen on the facade of a store in Paris, France, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS (Reuters) - The venture capital arm of France’s biggest telecoms group Orange has made a financial investment in online media and news firm Brut, with whom French President Emmanuel Macron staged a high-profile interview last December.

Orange Ventures said on Wednesday that it had been one of the main investors in a new funding round for Brut that had raised $75 million, which Brut and Orange Ventures said would help Brut expand in the United States, Africa and India.