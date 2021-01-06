Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Michelin plans to scrap up to 2,300 jobs over three years, no layoffs

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin said on Wednesday it would cut its workforce by up to 2,300 jobs over three years as part of a new simplification and competitiveness plan in France.

“The plan is part of a broad co-construction and social dialogue approach and will rely on negotiating a three-year framework agreement that will not entail any layoffs”, the group said in a statement.

“The plan does not rely on plant closures”, Michelin added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Louise Heavens)

