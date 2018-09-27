MOVES-Citi names French lobbyist Laurence Parisot as French unit head

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. bank Citigroup Inc has appointed the former head of France’s main business lobby group, Laurence Parisot, as chairwoman and managing director of its French unit, the bank said.

Laurence Parisot, 59, who also sits on the board of the country’s largest utility EDF SA, will start on Oct. 1.

“She will work closely with the Corporate Investment Banking France team and all the partners of Institutional Clients Group,” the bank said.

Parisot headed Medef, the body which represents French businesses in talks with government and labour unions, between 2005 and 2013.

Prior to that, she was CEO and controlling shareholder of French pollster Ifop. She has also sat on the boards of BNP Paribas, Michelin and Coface. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)