Digital music company Believe planning Paris stock market listing

PARIS (Reuters) - Digital music company Believe announced on Monday plans for a Paris stock market listing which it hoped would raise around 500 million euros ($608 million) to finance its expansion.

Believe’s digital music brands include TuneCore, Believe Distribution Services, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints, which compete in a sector dominated by the likes of Spotify, Apple Music. and Amazon.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)