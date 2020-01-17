Netflix opens new Paris office, plans 20 French-language series

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. television streaming company Netflix has opened a new Paris office and plans to develop more than 20 original French-language productions in 2020, it said on Friday.

Launched in 2014 in France - where it employs 40 people, and has existing operations in Paris - Netflix has developed 24 French titles, including six films, nine series and three documentaries.

It plans to produce several new shows over the coming years as well as a range of series and films made by production partners, it said.

“This office is a sign of our long-term commitment to the country,” Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings said in a statement.

“(It) will enable us to work even more closely with the French creative community on great shows and films that are made in France and watched all around the world.”

Netflix has more than 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, it said. The new French headquarters will be its fourth office in Europe.