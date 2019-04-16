France's AXA provided insurance cover for two Notre-Dame contractors

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French insurance firm AXA said on Tuesday it provided insurance coverage for two of the contracting firms that were working on Notre-Dame restoration prior to the blaze that devastated the cathedral.

The fire swiftly ripped through the cathedral’s oak roof supports, where workers had been carrying out extensive renovations to the spire’s timber-framed supports. Police have begun questioning the workers involved, the prosecutor’s office has said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, AXA said its staff were fully collaborating with the investigators.