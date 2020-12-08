France's next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered, says Macron

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - France’s next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered and replace the national fleet’s flagship warship, the Charles de Gaulle, in 2038, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
The 11th carrier-vessel in the French Navy’s will be equipped with the new electromagnetic aircraft launch system developed by U.S. company General Atomics, French officials said
Reporting by Sarah White and Geert De Clercq; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Richard Lough
