REFILE-France's Macron says nuclear will remain key for energy mix

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that nuclear energy would remain a pillar of the French energy mix for decades to come.

Macron also said during a visit to EDF unit Framatome that studies and work on new-generation nuclear technology would continue.

He said nuclear energy was essential for energy independence and reducing carbon emissions. (Reporting by Sarah White and Geert De Clercq; Writing by Matthieu Protard)