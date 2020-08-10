Low water levels may curb output at France's Chooz nuclear reactors -RTE

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Production may be reduced at EDF’s Chooz nuclear reactors in northern France on Saturday due to high temperatures lowering the water level on the Meuse River, French grid operator RTE said on Monday.

The two reactors produce 1.45 gigawatts (GW) of power each. The shortfall could be equal to the production of one unit, RTE said.

The heat wave is forecast to peak at 37 degrees Celsius in the region on Wednesday, with temperatures falling as the week progresses, according to Meteo France’s weather forecast.

Consumption in France is projected to reach 44.7 GW on Saturday, RTE data showed.

French nuclear availability is currently at 60.6% of total capacity, with 24.6 GW offline.