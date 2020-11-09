UPDATE 1-French nuclear output fell 3.3% in October on pandemic, outages

(Adds detail)

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Monday that nuclear power generation at its reactors in France dropped by 3.3% year-on-year to 28.2 terawatt hours (TWh) in October due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and reactor outages.

It said total generation in France since the start of the year was 269.4 TWh, down 15.1% compared with 317.3 TWh in January-October 2019.

The loss in output in October was smaller than in previous months. It dropped by 20.9% in September and 17.6% in August compared with the respective months in 2019.

However, the year-on-year drop in cumulative production was only slightly less than in September, as the recent reactor restarts have not made up for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and outages on the previous months of production.

The company revised its estimate for total production in 2020 upward to around 325-335 TWh in mid-October.

Current nuclear availability stands at 70.6% of total capacity, rebounding from lows in summer when availability dipped under 50% at times.

The company expects to be able to keep key activities running during a new coronavirus lockdown taking place in France for at least a month, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

EDF said its cumulative nuclear generation output in Britain since the start of the year was 37.0 TWh, down 11.1% compared with the same period in 2019. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz and Marguerita Choy)