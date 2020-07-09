UPDATE 1-French state body says financing must clear before building new nuclear EPRs

(Updates with details, quotes from the statement)

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - France’s Supreme Audit Institution, “Cour des Comptes”, said on Thursday the financing and profitability of the new nuclear European Pressurised Reactors (EPRs) must be clear before any construction starts.

Framatome, the unit of state-controlled utility EDF is designing a new “EPR 2” reactor, which will be cheaper and less complex, notably because it will have a single steel-lined concrete hull for its containment building not a double hull as with the first model EPR.

French utility EDF’s current EPR model, the world’s largest reactor with 1,650 megawatt (MW) capacity, has faced years of delays and billions of euros of cost overruns at construction sites in France and Finland as its size and many safety features create construction challenges.

“Despite a technological choice now proven in China and the improvement in the management of these major projects, the financial and technical gains expected from the EPR2 project must be confirmed,” the state body said in a report. “The construction of new EPRs in France cannot in any event be envisaged without clear preliminary answers on the financing and the place of nuclear power generation in the electric mix of tomorrow.”