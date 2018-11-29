UPDATE 1-France to freeze fast-breeder nuclear reactor project -Nikkei

(Adds Japan comment)

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* The French government has informed Japan that it plans to freeze a next generation fast-breeder nuclear reactor project, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

* Japan, which has been cooperating with Paris on the fast-breeder development in France, has invested about 20 billion yen ($176.27 million) in the project, the report added.

* The French government will halt research into the Astrid (Advanced Sodium Technological Reactor for Industrial Demonstration) project in 2019, with no plans to allocate a budget from 2020 onwards, the report said, without citing sources.

* France was initially planning to invest 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) into the project by 2019, before deciding whether to go ahead with construction by the mid-2020s, the report added.

* The freeze would be another blow to Japan’s nuclear ambitions after the country pulled the plug in 2016 on an $8.5 billion Monju prototype fast-breeder project designed to realise a long-term aim for energy self-sufficiency after decades of development.

* The nation’s nuclear industry is also still reeling from the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

* Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that he had not been informed that France had told Japan about a policy to freeze the project.

“We have been currently continuing discussions on cooperation on a fast-breeder reactor with France, and I have been informed that nothing has been decided,” he said in a regular news conference.

* French state nuclear agency CEA has said it proposed the French government scale down a planned prototype breeder reactor to 100-200 megawatts from 600 megawatts.

* Breeders can burn spent uranium fuel, plutonium and other nuclear waste products. Russia is the only nation to have working breeder reactors.

* Background on Astrid project and breeder technology: tinyurl.com/y84d2hvc

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

($1 = 113.4600 yen)