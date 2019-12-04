UPDATE 1-France's EDF extends Cruas 2 nuclear reactor outage to Saturday

(Adds comments from EDF)

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - French utility EDF on Wednesday extended the outage at its 900 MW Cruas 2 nuclear reactor by two days until Saturday, adding that resumption of power generation could be delayed by ongoing safety checks following an earthquake.

French nuclear safety authority ASN is conducting an investigation at the nuclear power plant, which has four reactors with a combined 3,600 MW capacity, following a Nov. 11 earthquake in southeastern France.

A spokeswoman for ASN said the nuclear watchdog has not cleared the reactors to restart and the probe was ongoing.

EDF has said that no visible damage was found at the plant following the earthquake, but a sensor was activated, forcing it to suspend production for further safety checks.

A spokesman for EDF said the utility had handed over all documents related to the probe to ASN and was waiting for the regulator’s decision.

“Meanwhile we are running startup tests in preparation to restart the reactor,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Susan Fenton)