EDF French nuclear power output rose 3.7 pct in 2018

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nuclear electricity generation by French utility EDF rose 3.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in 2018 to reach 393.2 terawatt hours (TWh), in line with the company’s target of between 393 - 396 TWh, according to data from EDF.

EDF’s nuclear power generation increased by 4 percent in December to 38.9 TWh due to lower reactor outages compared with the previous year, EDF said.

Electricity production at EDF’s nuclear reactors in Britain fell 7.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to 59.1 TWh, it added. Output at its reactors in Britain slipped 2 percent in December to 4.8 TWh. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)