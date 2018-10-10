France's ASN to rule on EDF reactor lifespans by end 2020 - ASN nominee

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France’s ASN nuclear regulator will issue by the end of 2020 its long-awaited and much-delayed generic ruling on the life span extension of utility EDF’s nuclear plants, said the French government’s nominee to head the ASN.

“Based on the information at my disposal, the generic ruling should be issued at the end of 2020,” Bernard Doroszczuk said at a French senate committee hearing about his nomination.

The ruling, which is crucial for EDF, has been repeatedly delayed, most recently by outgoing ASN chief Pierre-Franck Chevet.

Chevet had said in November 2017 that the ASN would rule on reactor lifespans in 2020-21, with a first recommendation in 2020 followed by a legally binding ruling in 2021.

France’s 58 nuclear reactors, operated by state-controlled EDF, were built in large part between the end of the 1970s and the early 1980s. They are coming to the end of their 40-year lifespan, which EDF wants to extend to 50 years. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)