French nuclear production rose 8 pct year-on-year in November

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Electricity production from French nuclear reactors rose 8 percent in November compared with the same month a year-ago due to a low volume of outages, state-controlled utility EDF said on Monday.

Power generated by the reactors operated by EDF reached 32.7 terawatt hour (TWh) the company said.

Total output for the 11 months to the end of November was at 354.3 TWh, up 3.7 percent compared with the same period in 2017.

EDF said generation at its reactor in Britain fell 12.2 percent to 4.3 TWh year-on-year in November. Prolonged outages at its reactors in Britain has weighed on output. Year-to-date production was down 8 percent at 54.3 TWh. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)