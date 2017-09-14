FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF says will meet nuclear power targets despite components review
September 14, 2017

EDF says will meet nuclear power targets despite components review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - French utility EDF is expected to meet its 2017 nuclear electricity production target in 2017 despite an extensive review of components in all 58 French nuclear reactors demanded by nuclear regulator ASN, a company executive said on Thursday.

Olivier Lamarre, the deputy head of EDF’s nuclear fleet, reiterated to journalists in a conference call that 2018 production was also not expected to be penalised by the review, which is expect to continue until the end of next year.

EDF said earlier on Thursday it saw no safety risks from nuclear plant components manufactured by Areva-owned foundry Creusot Forge, as it gave an update on regulatory checks on the matter. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
