EDF says French nuclear output tumbled 25% in June due to pandemic

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Thursday that nuclear power generation at its reactors in France plunged 25.1% to 21.3 terrawatt hours (TWh) year-on-year in June due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said total generation in France since the start of the year was at 174 TWh compared to 203.7 TWh in 2019, down 14.6%.

EDF said its cumulative nuclear generation output in Britain since the start of the year was at 22.7 TWh, down 7.4% compared with the same period in 2019.