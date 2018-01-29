EDF's Flamanville nuclear reactor startup schedule is tight -ASN

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The start-up calendar for the Flamanville nuclear reactor under construction at French state-controlled utility EDF is “tight”, said the head of French nuclear regulator ASN.

EDF said in October that it planned to load fuel in the Flamanville European Pressurized Reactor (EPR) by the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, and aims for it to be fully up and running in late 2019.

ASN head Pierre-Franck Chevet also said on Monday that the safety level at EDF’s nuclear plants was now generally better than a year ago, because the problem of carbon segregation in the steel of some reactor components has been solved.

He added that the financial restructuring of the French nuclear industry was also positive for nuclear safety.