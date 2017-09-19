French regulator asks EDF to widen checks on Creusot components

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France’s ASN nuclear regulator said on Tuesday that it had asked state-controlled power group EDF to widen checks on certain, non-nuclear components made at the Creusot site, which has been under scrutiny over possible manufacturing flaws.

The Creusot Forge last year halted production of nuclear reactor vessels after the regulator was made aware of manufacturing flaws and falsified manufacturing tracking documentation. The facility remains closed.