UPDATE 1-EDF's Flamanville reactor could suffer further delays - regulator

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF’s nuclear reactor under construction in Flamanville, northern France, could suffer further delays if certain weldings need to be redone, said the country’s ASN nuclear regulator on Tuesday.

At the ASN’s annual review of nuclear safety, the regulator’s new chief Bernard Doroszczuk said eight weldings on pipes between the reactor building and the turbine building were hard to access, and that there was a problem with one of these eight weldings.

“If the ASN were to rule that those least accessible weldings need to be redone, it is possible that EDF’s start-up calendar may not be respected,” Doroszczuk told reporters.

EDF said last week it would make further tests next month on faulty weldings at Flamanville but added it still targeted loading nuclear fuel at the plant during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Doroszczuk, who took up his post two months ago, said the problems with the Flamanville weldings were serious.

He said the regulator had asked EDF to review the quality of each individual welding and added that the regulator would issue a recommendation on the welding repairs early in May.

Doroszczuk said the overall safety level of EDF’s reactors was satisfactory but urged the industry to maintain appropriate safety margins and to not cut corners for financial reasons.

He also said the French nuclear industry needed to improve its skills base in order to prevent technical problems.