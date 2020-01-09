French electricity output falls as pensions protests loom

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - French electricity production fell on Thursday disrupted by a workers’ strike that is part of wider protests against government plans to change France’s pension system.

Electricity was down nearly 7 gigawatts (GW) as of 0730 GMT, data from power utility EDF and grid operator RTE showed.

President Emmanuel Macron has said the pension system needs to be simplified but his opponents say changes will force people to work for longer. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)