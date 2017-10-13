FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French prosecutor drops probe against Macron's ex-minister Ferrand
October 13, 2017 / 1:48 PM / in 8 days

French prosecutor drops probe against Macron's ex-minister Ferrand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A French public prosecutor on Friday dropped an investigation into the financial dealings of Richard Ferrand, a former minister and the head of President Emmanuel Macron’s successful election campaign.

Ferrand was one of four ministers who resigned in the first weeks of Macron’s mandate over a series of separate probes. He was in the meantime elected lawmaker and became the head of Macron’s Republic on the Move party (LREM) in parliament. The Brest public prosecutor said the probe into Ferrand’s management of a medical insurance group in Brittany six years ago, notably a decision to rent office space from his partner, showed no wrongdoing. It added that any question of conflict of interest had hit the statute of limitations.

Ferrand, a former Socialist who became one of Macron’s key early backers, had denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Michel Rose)

