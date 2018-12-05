French farm sector review to be implemented early next year -minister

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - France will delay until early next year a decision to raise regulated minimum food prices and limit bargain sales in supermarkets aimed at increasing farmers’ income, said agriculture minister Didier Guillaume.

The regulations, which were made after a sector-wide review, were expected to be presented during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“This was postponed because of other issues,” Guillaume told CNews TV on Wednesday, referring to widespread protests over fuel taxes that have hit France since Nov. 17.

The minister said the decisions from the field-to-fork sector review will be implemented by the government in January or February, when agro-industrial groups will be in talks with distributors. (Reporting by Pascale Denis and Sybille de La Hamaide Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)