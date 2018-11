PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Protesters in France blocked access to three fuel depots on Monday, a spokesman for Total said.

Two of the depots, one in Vern, near the northwest city of Rennes, and the other in Fos-sur-Mer in the south, are operated by Total, the spokesman said.

The third depot, part-owned by not run by Total, is at La Rochelle, the spokesman said. (Reporting By Bate Felix, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)