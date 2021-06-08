Two arrested after French President Macron slapped during crowd walkabout

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he attends a joint news conference with Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Presidential Palace in Kigali, Rwanda May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

PARIS (Reuters) - Two people were arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a walkabout session with a crowd in the Drome region in southeastern France, BFM TV and RMC radio reported on Tuesday.

BFM TV and RMC published a video clip, circulating on Twitter, which shows a man in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask shout out “Down with Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie”) and then deliver a slap to Macron’s face.

Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Macron’s entourage confirmed that a man had attempted to slap Macron.