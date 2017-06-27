French CGT union calls for Sept 12 strike against labour reforms

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - The militant French CGT union called for a strike in all French companies on Sept. 12 to protest against the French government's plans for labour market reforms.

"The reopening of schools in September must be the time for resistance, the time to act on our discontent and to work on economic and social change," the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

New French President Emmanuel Macron has been elected on a platform for wide-ranging labour market reforms that aim to make hiring and firing legislation more flexible.

The reforms are being discussed with the unions but Macron has said he will push the reforms through parliament by decree this summer. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Michel Rose)