French government reshuffle postponed further - source

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A French government reshuffle, expected since the resignation of the interior minister two weeks ago, will not take place on Monday, an aide close to President Emmanuel Macron said.

The decision not to proceed to the reshuffle on Monday was due to deadly floods in the south of France, which both Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe are monitoring, the official said.

The official could not say if the reshuffle, which Macron hopes will allow him to draw a line under a difficult few weeks, would take place before the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The new cabinet line-up, which had been expected shortly after former Interior Minister Gerard Collomb’s resignation on Oct.2, has been announced as imminent for a week now.

Opposition politicians have said the delay in the reshuffle shows Macron, whose start-up party is recent, is struggling to attract candidates to join the government. Ministers have said the president and prime minister are simply taking the necessary time to put together the right team. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Michel Rose Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by John Irish)