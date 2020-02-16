French health minister to be picked by Macron's party to run for Paris mayor

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French health minister Agnes Buzyn will be selected by President Emmanuel Macron’s party to run for Paris mayor after the previous candidate pulled out over a sexting scandal, a source close to the ruling party said on Sunday.

“She declared herself a candidate. Our different bodies are going to meet to give their opinion, which I believe will be a positive one,” the source told Reuters.

Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race after it was alleged he sent sexual images to a woman who is not his wife. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Toby Chopra)