Macron reappoints finance, foreign ministers, in cabinet reshuffle

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron kept his finance and foreign ministers unchanged in a government reshuffle on Monday that also saw him poach more politicians from past conservative governments and an ecologist for the environment ministry.

Bruno Le Maire will keep his job at the finance ministry, tasked with orchestrating the coronavirus recovery plan, the Elysee said. Former energy and environment minister Elisabeth Borne will take on a new labour and social affairs ministry. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)