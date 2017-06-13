Workers at Uniper power sites in France to go on strike next week

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the CGT, FO and CFE-CGC unions had called for the industrial action but no reason was given, adding that it was unclear how many workers would join the strike or if the stoppage would impact electricity production.

The unions organised weekly strikes earlier this year to protest a wage freeze in the sector.

French electricity grid operator RTE said on its website that it had been notified of the strike action.

Uniper's electricity generation fleet in France includes coal, gas, biomass, wind, and solar, with a total installed capacity of over 2,000 megawatts. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton)