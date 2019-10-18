French lottery operator FDJ gets stock exchange approval for IPO registration

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French state-controlled lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) on Friday received approval from the country’s stock market operator for registering its planned initial public offering.

The privatisations of companies such as airports group ADP and FDJ are integral to President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise money to fund innovation projects and boost the overall economy.

The government has said that the subscription period for FDJ shares will run from Nov. 7-20 and has indicated the privatisation could raise 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion).